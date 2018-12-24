Edo community charges Obaseki on devt

BENIB CITY—THE people of Ewu community in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State have appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki for a road project in their locality to give inhabitants a sense of belonging.

The community said their appeal has become necessary because of alleged decades of marginalisation of the town by successive state governments which they said has left Ewu town without government presence.

In an open letter addressed to the governor by a non governmental organization, Ewu Progress Foundation made up of descendants of Ewu led by Fidelis Edokpa, President and Ehizojie Iyeomoan, secretary said the area has been cheated.

Part of the letter reads, “Since the present uninterrupted democratic dispensation which began in 1999, there has been no single road project in Ewu. The town has been cheated for long, being far behind when compared to others like Auchi, Irrua, Uromi, Ekpoma. ”

The group, however, appreciated Governor Obaseki for what it calls a renewed interest in Ewu, visible in accelerated works aimed at tackling the gully erosion menace in the area.