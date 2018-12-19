Breaking News
Edo Assembly passes N183.7bn budget for 2019

On 6:20 pm

Benin – The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state 2019 Appropriation Bill of N183.7 billion.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, exchanging pleasantries with the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, after presenting the 2019 Budget Estimate, christened ‘Budget of Socio-Economic Inclusion,’ to a session of the Assembly, in Benin City, Edo State, on Monday, November 26, 2018.

This followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Mr Roland Asoro and seconded by Mr Monday Ehighalua (PDP- Esan West) at the plenary in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Godwin Obaseki had on Nov. 26 presented a budget of N175 billion to the house for consideration.

However, the house increased the budget by N7.9 billion to accommodate more developmental programmes bringing the total amount to N183.7 billion.

A breakdown of the budget indicated that capital expenditure was put at N102.9 billion, while recurrent expenditure stood at N80.8 billion.(NAN)


