Edo Assembly passes N183.7bn budget for 2019

Benin – The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state 2019 Appropriation Bill of N183.7 billion.



This followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Mr Roland Asoro and seconded by Mr Monday Ehighalua (PDP- Esan West) at the plenary in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Godwin Obaseki had on Nov. 26 presented a budget of N175 billion to the house for consideration.

However, the house increased the budget by N7.9 billion to accommodate more developmental programmes bringing the total amount to N183.7 billion.

A breakdown of the budget indicated that capital expenditure was put at N102.9 billion, while recurrent expenditure stood at N80.8 billion.(NAN)