Ebonyi acquires 5 rice milling machines

As Umahi says he has no opposition in 2019 guber poll

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Peter Okutu

ABUJA——IN a bid to boost rice production in the country, the Ebonyi State government has purchased five rice milling machines to be installed in five local government areas of the State.

This is as the state governor; Chief Dave Umahi has declared that there is no formidable opposition to threaten his re-election in 2019 election.

Speaking in an interview in Abuja, the governor also explained that the N4 billion agricultural loan he recently approved for workers in the state was to boost agricultural production and also improve the financial status of the workers, adding that the state has a comparative advantage in agriculture.

Explaining the reason for making the state a food center, Umahi who is the chairman of South East Governors Forum said, “It is well known that Ebonyi state has a comparative advantage in agriculture and it is also a fact the that what we met as our poverty index was so low in 2015 and a number of factors contributed to the level of our poverty index.

“Don’t forget that Ebonyi state is the creation of people that returned from the old Anambra state, that returned to Enugu and then to Ebonyi. The other one is from the old Imo State, Abia and then to Ebonyi state.

“We have what we can call criminal neglect over the number of years our people were in those states. And of course, our state was known as the dust of the nation.

“So, there was no infrastructure to support development in Ebonyi state and when you talk about agriculture, you also have to know that if you need to produce anything at the rural areas, you need the roads and bridges to bring them to where you can sell them.”