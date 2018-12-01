Ebi: We‘ll spoil Banyana’s fun

By Ben Efe, Accra

Super Falcons’ captain, Onome Ebi has promised that she and her colleagues will fight like lions in today’s 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations final against South Africa, and prove that their defeat in the opening group match was just a fluke.

Ebi, who captains the Falcons along with Rita Chikwelu said the team will now ensure that they not only beat Banyana Banyana, but make sure they teach their opponents a lesson that Nigeria has a better side.

She added: “We will fight lions, we will not only win, but show them that we are the better team than they are.

“The NFF have done their part very well. The ball is now in our court to do our part and make Nigerians happy, by going ahead to retain our African title.”