Eaglets will go for glory at CAN 2019 – Garba

Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba has assured that his five –time world champions would be re going for glory when the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations kicks off in Tanzania on April14, 2019.

Rohr: Nigeria ‘ll win 2019 AFCON ticket in S/Africa

Speaking to reporters, Garba said his wards already have the mentality of champions, but would not approach the finals in East Africa with an attitude of over-confidence. The man who led Nigeria to triumph at the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup tournament in the United Arab Emirates, was reacting to Thursday’s Draw which put Nigeria in Group A agside hosts Tanzania, Angola and Uganda.

“We are champions of West Africa, which gives us a good feeling going to Tanzania. However, it is a tournament of champions as the other teams also won their regional tournaments. We will prepare very well to conquer, in order to qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup finals coming up in Peru.”

The 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations will hold 14th – 28th April 2019. Nigeria won the world title in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.