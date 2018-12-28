Driver, one other docked over missing N6m, school bus

By Onozure Dania

A school bus driver, Timothy Gwar, 32, and one other John Sanda 37, who allegedly stole a school bus in an attempt to sell it off, were yesterday brought before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.

They are facing a two count charge, of conspiracy, and stealing, preferred against them, by the Police.

The duo and others still on the run were alleged to have conspired and committed the offence on November 28, 2018 at the Eko Hotel roundabout, Victoria Island Lagos.

They were alleged to have stolen one Toyota Hiace bus with number plates EKY 109 FL with a street valued at N6 million, belonging to Mrs. Nike Ajisola. Gwar, the first defendant was entrusted with the school bus with which he was to take pupils from their homes to school and back. He however disappeared with the school bus after droping the pupils at school in the morning.

Luck ran out on the defendants as they were arrested at the Eko Hotel roundabout where they had gone to sell off the school bus for N5 million.

The duo were consequently granted bail, by Magistrate Ade Adefuluire to the tune of N1million, each, with two sureties each in like sum.

He said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government and adjourned the case till January 22, 2019, for mention.