DPR seals 46 fuel stations in A-Ibom

On 1:03 am

By Chioma Onuegbu

Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, yesterday, said it sealed no fewer than 46 fuel stations across Akwa Ibom State that were operating without its licence.
Head of Operations in Eket, Mr. Olusegun Dabor, who disclosed this to newsmen during a routine inspection of fuel stations in Uyo yesterday, said some of the fuel stations were also sealed for under-dispensing of petroleum products.

Dabor said: “DPR has sealed 46 fuel stations in December. Of this number, 30 were sealed for operating without license and 16 for under-dispensing their products.

“The names of the defaulters would be given to the sister-agencies for prosecution.

“For those filling stations under-dispensing, we have to come back and check if their pumps are working well before we can unseal them.”

 


