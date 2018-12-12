Don’t pick passengers on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, FRSC warns drivers

The Ifo command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ogun has warned that commercial drivers who pick passengers on the Lagos-Abeokuta highway risk being crushed by articulated vehicles.

Mr Joshua Ibitomi, the Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, gave the warning on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

Ibitomi noted that the warning became necessary to avoid unnecessary loss of lives on the highway.

According to him, most commercial drivers on the Owode-Ijako section of the road park on the road to pick their passengers.

The unit commander said this exposes road users to danger as well cause traffic snarl in the area.

“It has also been observed that most of the road accidents are caused by impatience on the part of the drivers,’’ he said.

Ibitomi said that palliative measures initiated by the state government to ensure a free flow of traffic at Owode-Ijako were abused by the drivers plying the area.

He, however, said that the FRSC and other traffic agencies like Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps would intensify monitoring in the area to check the excesses of motorists.

Also speaking, Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, advised motorists to be disciplined and desist from wrong overtaking, especially in construction zones.

Oguntoyinbo implored motorists to obey road signs and refrain from speeding.

He also said that breathalyser would be used to ascertain the quantity of alcohol consumed by drivers. (NAN)