Dijon sack coach Dall’Oglio

Struggling Ligue 1 club Dijon on Monday sacked Olivier Dall’Oglio as coach after more than six years at the club.

Dall’Oglio oversaw Dijon’s return to the top flight in 2016 and had started this season with three wins.

But 12 matches followed without victory before the club’s fourth win of the season, against rock-bottom Guingamp on December 5. That was followed, however, by three straight losses that has seen the club plummet to 18th in the 20-strong league.

Assistant coach David Linares will take over until a new coach is named, the club said.