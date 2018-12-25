Dickson thrills Bayelsa community with new bridge

By Samuel Oyadongha

OGBIA- THE people of Opume, a serene riverside community in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, are in jubilant mood over the construction of a new bridge for them by Governor Seriake Dickson in replacement of the previous wooden bridge.

Residents said they were suffering for over 20 years because of the wobbly condition of the wooden bridge before the present administration intervened to end their misery.

They told one of their illustrious sons serving as Commissioner for Information in the Dickson government, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who stormed the town with bags of rice, cow and cash gifts to sparkle their Christmas, that they were eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the completed bridge project, alongside an outer road.

The community folks, including the youths and elderly came out in their hundreds to celebrate their own who over the years had identified with them and Ogbia cause in general.

Iworiso-Markson said the gesture was to put smiles on the faces of his kinsmen who over the years have supported him and the Restoration Government of Governor Seriake Dickson.

He said: “I decided to come and see my people today to start the Christmas celebration with them. I feel so elated and I thank God for the opportunity. This is a season of love and it is important that we reach out to our people.”

“They have also supported this government of His Excellency, Governor Dickson. You can see for yourself what in turn the governor has done for them.

“For many years the people have suffered because of the deplorable state of the bridge, but today, a new bridge has been delivered. As part of our seventh anniversary, we hope Governor Dickson will be here to inaugurate it”.

Chairman of Opume Council of Chiefs, Chief Alfred Eto-Egesi thanked Iworiso-Markson for his kindness and called on other leaders in the community to emulate him.