Dickson presents N275bn budget estimates for 2019

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has presented an appropriation bill of over N275 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval and passage for the 2019 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget on the floor of the House yesterday evening in Yenagoa, Dickson who christened the budget as “Budget of final completion,” said the budget would focus on finishing and completion of ongoing capital projects.

According to the governor estimates comprised a capital expenditure of about N47.1 billion. On sectoral allocations, Dickson announced N31 billion for Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, which got the highest allocation, followed by Education with over N23 billion while health had N6 billion.

Jonathan redefined Nigeria’s democratic ethos – Dickson

Power Ministry was allocated N4 billion; and Ministry of Information has N2 billion. Others are, Science and Technology, N1.5billion; and Trade, Industry and Investment, N4 billion.