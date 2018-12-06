Dickson cautions new CP against compromising

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has called on the Nigeria Police Force not to succumb to the desire of political class to politicise the nation’s security and drag the Police into politics.

Dickson made the call when the new Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Joseph Mukan, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Yenagoa.

He called on the new Police Commissioner to uphold the integrity of the force and exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of his duties.

According to Dickson, the country’s security architecture was too critical an institution to allow itself to be manipulated by those he described as lazy politicians who have failed to interface with the electorate.

The governor assured that his administration would continually provide total support to security agencies to enable them function optimally.

He said: “Those lazy politicians who cannot do their work of connecting with their people but politicise security agencies, are enemies of democracy.”