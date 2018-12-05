Diamond bank to empower 1,000 Nigerians

Lagos—Diamond bank is set to financially reward over 1,000 Nigerians in its third DiamondXtra season 10 quarterly draw.

This was disclosed by the bank while addressing newsmen in Lagos.

The DiamondXtra Reward Scheme, according to the bank, has rewarded over 15,000 Nigerians and that its third DiamondXtra Season 10 quarterly draw will take place tomorrow in Lagos.

Commenting on the event, Head, Consumer Liability Products, Diamond bank, Osita Ede, said that DiamondXtra third quarterly draws will reward a total of 1,016 customers producing a star winner of a brand-new Hyundai car, one winner of an education grant for five years (winner gets N100,000 monthly for 5 years), three winners of rent for a year worth N1, 000,000 each and other cash prizes.

He said: “The DiamondXtra reward scheme is open to new and existing customers and all you need to do is visit the nearest Diamond bank branch, open a DiamondXtra account and fund it with a minimum of N5, 000.’’