DHL’s additional aircraft will cover Brussels, Belgium and Lagos

DHL, the world’s leading international express services provider, has enhanced its delivery capabilities in the West and Central Africa region with the launch of a new Airbus 330-200 cargo aircraft on the Brussels, Belgium – Lagos, Nigeria Intercontinental route.

This development further strengthens DHL’s Sub-Saharan Africa dedicated air network and improves connectivity between key country trade partners in Sub Sahara Africa and the rest of the world.

The DHL A330-200 aircraft, which is the first of its kind for DHL in the West Africa region, will

carry out flights 6 days per week from Brussels to Lagos.

The new aircraft has a payload up to 65 tons which provides over 10 tons additional capacity than the B767- 300 aircraft previously operating on this route.

In addition, in an industry where every minute counts for the customer, the reliability and efficiency that this new acquisition provides will significantly enhance the quality of DHL services in the West Africa region.

According to the Vice President, DHL Aviation Middle East and Africa, Richard Gale, the increase in capacity of the new aircraft brings a new level of reliability and quality of service to the market. We will also have the capability to adjust our aircraft operations to accommodate future increases in demand from the market.

These developments will allow us to even better fulfill our obligations to our customers both in Sub Saharan Africa.

In addition, DHL Express Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Randy Buday said that the growth in business activity across the region, the ongoing development of international trade relations, and the rapid expansion of companies into new markets require the express delivery industry to provide simple, fast and effective delivery solutions.

“The addition of this new aircraft reaffirms the commitment of DHL to develop and drive the express delivery market in Africa.

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome this new aircraft to our fleet and believe it’s an important step to further amplify and support connectivity in the region,” concluded Buday.

The Airbus 330-200 is one of the core aircrafts in DHL’s dedicated air network in Sub Saharan Africa. It complies with the strict quality, safety and environmental standards to which the company adheres to.

The operation of an Airbus 330-200 by DHL Aviation within the Western Africa region will allow the company to broaden the service offering for its customers, and will further reinforce the service reliability and delivery performance of the company”.