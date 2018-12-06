Devt of cycling: Stakeholders, cyclists call for govt support

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In order to compete favourably in the global scene, stakeholders and professional cyclists have called on Federal and State Governments to provide support and adequate funding for the development of competitive cycling sport in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Timi Abaka and Sylvia Odom have emerged as winners of the Professional male and female category of the 2018 edition of Lagos City Criterium (LCC) organised by Sustainable Cycling Foundation (SCF) and Cycology Riding Club.

Captain of Cycology Riding Club, Ms Bimpe Olufemi, Chairman, SCF, Faiz Imam and Odom, while speaking with Vanguard Sports, lamented the total and apparent lack of support for cycling sports in the country by governments.

According to Olufemi, “One of the factors militating against the development of cycling in Nigeria is lack of government’s support and funding.

“Support in the area of providing enabling environment, such as good road infrastructure, road discipline mechanism among others.”

She said the competition is part of efforts to fulfill its objectives of developing cycling at the grassroots, promote healthy lifestyle. She said with the completion the club hopes to identify talents from grassroots that can cycle for Nigeria at the international stage.

Olufemi noted that infrastructure for cycling is a huge challenge, as the environment does not promote cycling. She therefore implored government to come with polices and facilities that promote cycling.