Delta:Navy jails 3 for stealing at Mieka jetty

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: The Nigerian Navy has dismissed and sentenced three of its personnel to five months imprisonment for stealing valuables at Mieka jetty ( previously owned by ex militant leader Tompolo) in Warri, Delta state.

The dismissed personnel who were paraded before newsmen at the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS, Delta state are: Petty Officer Ekong Samuel,Leading Seaman Elijah Igbuda Sagwada and Seaman Usman Daudawa Shuaibu

Briefing newsmen on the development, Commander NNS, Delta state, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu said the dismissed personnel had been de -kitted and were to be handed over yesterday to the Nigerian Prisons Service, NPS, in Warri, Delta state to commence their jail term.

He said they were court-martialed after the arrest, adding that they went through a thorough trial.

” Sometimes in June at Mieka jetty, some of our personnel deplored to Mieka jetty were caught stealing equipment at the jetty. They were arrested and court-martial.

They are sentenced to five months imprisonment. We are handing them over to the prison authorities now “, he said.