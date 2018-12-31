Delta village head tasks Elibujor indigenes on unity, devt

All sons and daughters of Elibujor Umuonaje quarters in Asaba, Delta State capital, home and in the Diaspora, have been called upon to eschew rancour and remain united and contribute their quota to the progress and development of the village.

The Diokpa (eldest man) of Elibujor village, Ogbueshi Samuel Iyio, made the call during the 2018 conference of Umu-Elibujor with the theme “Elibujor yesterday, today and tomorrow,” in Asaba.

He said peace and unity were crucial for any meaningful development to take place and expressed his happiness for the large turnout of the people for the conference.

The Diokpa paid tribute to his predecessors, just as he commended Chike Onyemenem (SAN) for his dogged defence of Elibujor course, Ogbueshi Chukwuma Nwanze, Ogbueshi J.K. Okwuobi, Ogbueshi Henry Omo, Elder Joseph Nkadi among others, who in many occasions represented the entire village at various courts during trying times and for their contributions of the development of the village.

He said: “We have come a long way in the village since my installation as Diokpa of Elibujor village on August 24, 2016.

“The governance of the village under review has been challenging, especially with the various litigations, excommunication from Asaba and other issues both internal and external. We have to a large extent waded through the storm and gradually seeing the shore ahead of us.”

He listed the achievements under his watch to include the new Ogwa Umu-Elibujor building, free medical check-up and treatment of the elderly, purchase of a vehicle for the land scout and plan to build a shopping comlex.