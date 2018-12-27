Delta State’ll ‘spoil Eagles’ players with comfort – NFF

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has explained the decision to host the Super Eagles international friendly against Egypt at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. The football house said it is all about comfort for the players, as promised by Delta State government.

In contrast with an argument by Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr that the Asaba pitch is not good enough for such a top-grade game, the NFF moguls pointed out that the host state will lavish juicy welfare packages on the team.

The Glasshouse top shots stressed that funding is a major part of staging high-profile matches and, since the Delta State government has already promised to fete the players and accord similar treatment to the visitors from Egypt, there is no better alternate readily available.

A credible source explained further another trapping that motivated the NFF’s choice of Asaba is that the hosts will also provide attractions for soccer fans, as they aim to make everyone who turns up for the match enjoy the game and the atmosphere.

The suggestion now is that the March 26th game between the Eagles and Pharaohs will have better trappings to it than what was seen in the Aiteo Cup final and the international friendly against Uganda, both of which took place at Stephen Keshi Stadium.