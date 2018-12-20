Delta launches 108 housing units

IN its bid to reduce housing gap, Delta State government, Thursday launched the D’Height Estate with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa calling on government and the private sectors to be committed to reducing the housing deficit in the country.

Governor Okowa who spoke at the estate construction site in Asaba, said, “this housing project is expected to bridge the housing gap in our state and our nation.”

The 108 housing units of D’Height Estate is located within the premises of Low Cost Estate for Civil Servants in Asaba and are being constructed by the Delta Development and Property Authority (DDPA).

“The housing gap is very high nationally and in our state,” the governor stated, adding, ‘together, with partnership, we can bridge the housing gap and build the Delta State of our dream.

He observed that apart from housing challenges, there are lots of other challenges facing the country and called for prayers for God to intervene in the affairs of the country.

The governor urged DDPA to ensure that civil servants are in the first line of consideration while allocating the houses, disclosing that his administration had to make the houses at the Low Cost Housing Estate on owner-occupier bases to cater for the needs of the occupiers of the houses.

He assured Deltans of his administration’s desire to leave office metitoriously at the end of eight years, asserting, “at the completion of my two terms in office, I want to leave office seeing the people clapping the way you are clapping right now.”

Earlier, Chairman of the DDPA, Mr Paul Osaji had in an address said, “the focus of this gathering is to officially launch one of the efforts of DDPA in housing provision – D’Height Estate; a development of 108 housing units which is the pilot scheme of our grand development of four hundred units of two and three bedrooms flats at the central business district of Asaba.”

“The development has progressed and the sales has since commenced,” Mr Osaji said.