Delta govt steps up capacity for top civil servants

Delta State Government has urged its senior civil servants to use the knowledge acquired at the senior management course, organised in collaboration with Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, ASCON, to equally to deliver on the SMART agenda.

The state’sHead of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, said the reason for the training was to build the capacity of officers on grade level 14 on the threshold of going to grade level 15 and above in the civil service.

No fewer than 250 top civil servants participated in the 14th edition of the senior management course held in Asaba.

According to Bayoko, “ the reason for the training programme is to improve the capacity of civil servant in that grade level who are going to top management level to deliver on the agenda of the government of the day.”

On her part, Director General, ASCON, Mrs. C. U. Gayya, represented by Mr. Haruna Abdul, commended the state government for investing in the training and development of its human resources.