Delta Govt. committed to peace for devt—Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, has said Senator Ifeanyi Okowa-led Delta State Government is unwavering in commitment to maintaining peace towards developing all parts of the state.

Otuaro, who is also Chairman of Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities, gave the assurance while addressing newsmen shortly after a tripartite meeting of the State Government, representatives of Ogulagha/Forcados communities/area and the Shell Petroleum Development Company Ltd, SPDC.

The Deputy Governor, who said the engagement was one of periodic meetings geared towards reviewing the security situation in the area, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting.

“It is a tripartite meeting for peace building among representatives of communities in Ogulagha/Forcados area, SPDC and the Delta State Government. It is normal, natural and desirable that periodically, we come together to take an overview of the security situation in the area as development can only thrive in a conducive and peaceful atmosphere,” Otuaro said.

Stressing that the Senator Okowa-led Delta State administration is leaving no stone unturned in building peace across all communities in the state, Otuaro said the relative peace achieved had enhanced the infrastructural development of the state and other giant strides of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.