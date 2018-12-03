Delta gets new CP

By Festus Ahon

A new Commissioner of Police, Anthony Ogbizi has been deployed to Delta State, following the redeployment of Mr. Mohammed Mustafa to Ebonyi State.

While taking over from the outgoing CP, Igbizi promised to build on existing security mechanism on the ground.He advised members of the public to always cooperate with the Police and other security agencies at all times.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, in a statement said the new Commissioner of Police has resumed duty.

“The new Commissioner of Police, an alumnus of the University of Calabar hails from Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State,” the statement.