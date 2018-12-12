Delta Assembly passes N27.5bn supplementary budget

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State House of Assembly, has passed a supplementary budget of N27.585 billion sought by the state government for 2018 fiscal year.

The appropriation amendment bill, as passed during plenary, has increased the 2018 budget size from its original N308.888 billion to N336.474 billion.

The amended recurrent expenditure is from N147.273 billion to N164.011 billion, while that of capital expenditure moved from N161.614 billion to N172.462 billion.

The bill, according to the Majority Leader, Mr. Tim Owhefere, is aimed at supplementing and re-ordering specific subheads of the recurrent revenue, personnel cost, overhead cost, consolidated revenue fund charges and capital expenditure.

A notice of motion for the bill entitled Delta State Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2018, was moved by the Majority Leader, Mr. Ohwefere and seconded by member representing Isoko South II, Mr. Johnson Erijo.

The Majority Leader again moved for suspension of Order 7, Rules 77, 78, 79 and 90 of the House Rules to enable the House read the bill for the second and third time and was seconded by Mr. Daniel Mayuku, Warri South-West.

The Speaker, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the House for the passage.

… Financial Autonomy Bill

Also, the House passed a bill granting it financial freedom from the executive arm of government.

The bill, entitled Delta State House of Assembly (Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2018, is for a law to provide for the management of fund accruing to Delta State House of Assembly from consolidated revenue fund of Delta State to ensure accountability, transparency, effective and efficient utilisation of fund and for other matters connected therewith.

The bill was passed at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Oborevwori, following a report by the Vice Chairman, House Committee on Establish-ment, Ethics, Privileges and House Services, Mr. Peter Uviejitobor.

The House then constituted a Committee of Whole to consider the bill, following recommendation by the Chairman, House Committee on Business, Rules, and Legal matters, Rueben Izeze.