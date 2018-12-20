Delta APC pretending, not ready to win election — Igbuya

By Paul Olayemi

SAPELE — THE impeached Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Monday Igbuya, has said All Progressives Congress, APC, may not win the state governorship election unless members of the party put a stop to unceasing litigations against one another.

Igbuya, who is Sapele, Okpe and Uvwie House of Representatives candidate of the APC in the 2019 poll, expressed the views while addressing members of the party in Sapele local council.

Monarchs join forces against Osu caste system in Igbo land

His words: “I have heard people complain about, why my campaign has not kicked off properly, that I have been in Abuja. Let me tell you that, I was taken to court but I thank God for giving us the resources to settle the issue.

“Why are we pretending as if all is well? Yesterday, it was O’tega and Ogboru factions but now it’s Ogboru and Ogboru faction that are fighting. We are not ready to win election.

“The only House of Assembly candidate that is not in court is Moses Ogodo. Ogboru is also in court. This is the time to campaign, yet we are still going to court. What time do we have to campaign? It is obvious that we are not ready to win election in Delta State.”

Meanwhile, APC candidate for Delta State House of Assembly, Sapele Constituency, Mr Moses Ogodo, has condemned those trying to create disunity between him and Chief Felix Anirah, the PDP Delta State House of Assembly, Sapele Constituency, candidate.

Sports Festival: Okowa to reward victorious Team Delta with N229m

He said: “He is my elder brother, we married from the same house and we are all Amuogodo family. I don’t play politics of bitterness.”