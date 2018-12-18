DELSUTH CMD lauds Okowa for support

Oghara— Chief Medical Director, CMD, of Delta State University Teaching Hospital, DELSUTH, Dr. Onome Ogueh, has described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of of Delta State as a listening governor whose overwhelming support to the teaching hospital is responsible to the success story of the health institution.

The CMD, who was speaking during this year’s annual Christmas carol and champions award event organised by DELSUTH, praised Governor Okowa for his swift response to the need of the teaching hospital, remarking that, the action of the governor had actually contributed to the successes recorded by him within the short period he has assumed office as the CMD.

He also expressed gratitude to the board, management, staff and students of the teaching hospital for their cooperation at ensuring that the hospital provides a world class standard in health care service delivery to the people of Delta State.

Hanging in the balance of life and death, young Joshua needs N20m for survive

Speaking on his modest achievements, Ogueh said the management had worked very hard for the expansion of DELSUTH, create stable power supply, revamped the catering services of the hospital, which will commence soon, improved security in and around the hospital leading to the attraction of banks.