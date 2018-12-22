Defining moments from Mbappe’s 20 years

Kylian Mbappe is no longer a teenager, as he has turned 20 years old last Thursday.

Already he is one of the most famous players in football and has won multiple trophies and individual awards.

He has packed so much into his first 20 years and we look at 20 of the most important moments he has experienced so far.

A sporting family

One of the most defining moments was his birth into a sporting family. His father Wilfried was a player and a coach and his mother Fayza Lamari used to play handball, so Mbappe knew from a young age what it meant to compete.

His adopted older brother Jires Kembo Ekoko is also a professional footballer and plays for Bursaspor, while his younger brother Ethan Mbappe Lotin is in Paris Saint-Germain’s youth academy.

A punishment imposed by Tuchel

This is a recent incident, but also an important one for the player. Having been watching El Clasico, Mbappe turned up late for a PSG meeting and was sent to the bench for the next match by his coach Thomas Tuchel, who wanted to teach him a lesson.

His goal celebrations

His celebration sees him fold his arms and stand still, an idea that came from seeing his brother Ethan do likewise when playing videogames.

His commitment to football

Mbappe used to be a big fan of skiing, but can no longer take to the slopes because of the dangers involved. He used to ski from around two or three years of age until he was 15, when he put that passion to one side to follow his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

The front page of TIME magazine

Very few celebrities, politicians or sportspeople ever make it onto the front page of TIME magazine, but Mbappe has appeared on the cover before his 20th birthday. He was featured on the cover last October.

His wish for the new year

People across the world write wish lists at this time of year and Mbappe has one desire on his. “I want to win the Champions League with PSG this season,” he told Le Parisien.

His first team

His time at AS Bondy was one of the most important periods of his life, as his skills there were noticed by Monaco, who signed him at the age of 14.

Sleeping with football shirts

It must have been clear that Mbappe had a passion for football as a child as he used to sleep wearing football shirts.

His 150 competitive matches

Mbappe played his 150th official match last Tuesday, having regularly featured for Monaco, PSG and the France national team since bursting onto the scene a few years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The forward has never hidden his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was an idol as he was growing up. He even got to meet the Portuguese superstar at the age of 14.

The moment he broke Henry’s record

Mbappe debuted at the top level for Monaco on December 2, 2015, and he became the youngest player to represent the club’s senior side. He was just 16 years and 347 days old and this broke the record held by Thierry Henry.

Rising popularity

His growth as a player and as a celebrity has seen Mbappe become the biggest media star in French sport, overtaking the likes of Didier Deschamps and Antoine Griezmann in 2018.

His hobbies

Even when he has spare time, Mbappe thinks about football. He loves to play FIFA with his younger brother Ethan, while he is also a fan of board games.

An admiration for Zidane

Another idol for Mbappe growing up was Zinedine Zidane and he wishes he could have played with the 1998 World Cup winner. “He is one of the few people with whom I really feel small,” he admitted to France Football.

Becoming an honorary citizen of Bondy

Having grown up in Bondy and having taken his first steps in football there, Mbappe has been made an honorary citizen of the Parisian suburb.

His titles

Helping keep the 20-year-old motivated on the way to the top have been the trophies and honours he has collected. He has won a World Cup, two Ligue 1 titles, one French Cup, one French League Cup, one French Super Cup and won Under-19s European Championship. Individual awards like the Golden Boy prize and the Kopa Award have also been picked up.

A rap song

So popular has he become that he has even inspired a rap song called ‘Baila como Mbappe’ from JXSE.

His decisions not to sign for Real Madrid

Mbappe came close to signing for Real Madrid on two occasions.

He was in the capital for a trial at the age of 14, but didn’t join Los Blancos then, while he also rejected the chance to move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2017 when he instead opted to sign for PSG.

His four goals in 13 minutes

Another defining moment came in a match against Lyon when he scored four times between the 61st and 74th minutes.

A Ballon d’Or record

He may not have won the Ballon d’Or yet, but already he has been in the top 10 twice, finishing seventh last year and fourth this time around. No other player his age had ever managed that.