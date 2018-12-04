Dana Air to acquire more aircraft, gets NCAA re-certification

By Samson Echenim

DANA Air has said it plans to acquire more aircraft in the coming year.

The airline recently concluded its re-certification exercise conducted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, assuring its guests of additional flights to ease the pain of travellers who have had to bear the high cost of tickets as a result of flight shortage across the country.

The airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, during a chat with newsmen in Lagos said management’s plan to acquire more aircraft was part of the carreer’s strategic route and fleet expansion programme and its desire to continue to provide its teeming guests with the best in terms of in-flight service, on-time performance and customer-centric products.

Re-certification in Nigeria’s aviation industry is a standard practice conducted every two years by the NCAA and during the period, an airline’s operation is totally reviewed from ground handling to quality assurance and particularly safety standards.

“We are glad to have scaled this rigorous process,” Ezenwa noted.

He said: “We wish to commend the NCAA for doing a thorough job and for giving us a clean bill of health which on its own reassures our guests that our 10 years experience in Nigeria’s airspace is no fluke. We are however worried about some orchestrated and baseless stories that were circulated while the exercise lasted. Unfortunately the sponsors of the story displayed crass ignorance of simple regulatory exercise as a result of their mischievous intentions.”