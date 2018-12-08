Breaking News
Translate

Customs men shoot man to death while chasing smugglers in Ogun

On 9:25 amIn News by TonyComments

By Daud Olatunji

Pandemonium broke out yesterday when stray bullet allegedly fired by men  of  Ogun State Command of Nigeria Customs  Services  reportedly  killed a  35-year-old man, Samson Olabisi.
Custom Officers

Al-Makura commends FG on projects in Nasarawa

The incident happened  at Ipokia round-about, Ipokia local government area of Ogun State .

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the deceased, father of five ,was reported to be on a motorcycle , heading towards Tube in Ipokia local governemnt when he was hit by the stray bullet fired  by men of NCS who were reportedly chasing  smugglers in the area.

An eye witness said Olabisi was shot  when the customs operatives invaded  the area searching for rice smugglers and started shooting indiscriminately.

It was gathered that Olabisi  was quickly  rushed to the General Hospital in Idi-Iroko by the operatives  where he was pronounced dead.

The source said the  customs operatives  were in mufti  and operated  in a private car that had no registration number

The deceased, according to the findings have five children who were said to be in primary school.

The Public Relations Officer of the State command of NCS, Abdullah Maiwada confirmed the incident.

Maiwada said “Yes, an incident occurred this morning in Ikpokia. Investigation is ongoing to gather facts on what actually transpired. I will brief you as soon as the information becomes available to me”.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.