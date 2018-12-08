Customs men shoot man to death while chasing smugglers in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

Pandemonium broke out yesterday when stray bullet allegedly fired by men of Ogun State Command of Nigeria Customs Services reportedly killed a 35-year-old man, Samson Olabisi.

Al-Makura commends FG on projects in Nasarawa

The incident happened at Ipokia round-about, Ipokia local government area of Ogun State .

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the deceased, father of five ,was reported to be on a motorcycle , heading towards Tube in Ipokia local governemnt when he was hit by the stray bullet fired by men of NCS who were reportedly chasing smugglers in the area.

An eye witness said Olabisi was shot when the customs operatives invaded the area searching for rice smugglers and started shooting indiscriminately.

It was gathered that Olabisi was quickly rushed to the General Hospital in Idi-Iroko by the operatives where he was pronounced dead.

The source said the customs operatives were in mufti and operated in a private car that had no registration number

The deceased, according to the findings have five children who were said to be in primary school.

The Public Relations Officer of the State command of NCS, Abdullah Maiwada confirmed the incident.

Maiwada said “Yes, an incident occurred this morning in Ikpokia. Investigation is ongoing to gather facts on what actually transpired. I will brief you as soon as the information becomes available to me”.