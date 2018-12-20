Cuba allows baseball players to join major U.S. leagues

Cuba will allow the country’s baseball players to play in major U.S. leagues, according to an agreement between the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) and Major League Baseball (MLB).

“The agreement, signed after three years of negotiation, ensures stable and non-politicised relations of cooperation,” FCB said.

READ ALSO: Man Utd draw PSG in Champions League, Liverpool to face Bayern Munich

The deal allows Cubans to play in the U.S. without needing to leave their national league and without having to establish residence in the U.S. or in a third country.

This will be a departure from what has been the case until now.

The negotiations were launched under previous U.S. president Barack Obama, who oversaw a thaw in relations before his successor Donald Trump cut back some of the ties.

The MLB is the baseball league in the U.S.(dpa/NAN)