CSOs to FG: Introduce mobile phone tax to fund healthcare in Nigeria

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A coalition of civil society organisations and professionals bodies working to reduce maternal and child mortality in the country have called for the introduction of mobile phone tax to help fund the healthcare system.

In a statement co-signed by Hajiya Halima Ben Umar and Barr. Ago Adebusoye, the coalition lamented the recent statistics from the National Health Account which indicate that about 70 percent of funding for healthcare in the country is done out-of-pocket by citizens.

It noted that such a situation is driving millions of Nigerians into poverty circle; hence, the need for innovative ways of funding the nation’s healthcare system.

The statement reads in part: “The highest federal budgetary allocation to health in the last two decades stands at seven per cent.

“The meagre investment is further compounded by delay or non-release of funds appropriated. Even when funds are released, there are challenges of utilisation and accountability.

“The federal government should release the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) in the 2018 budget without further delay.

“The government should explore innovative ways of funding the health system including the introduction of mobile phone tax that will involve charging one kobo per second on every outgoing mobile phone call in Nigeria to achieve Universal Health Coverage.”

The coalition, under the PACFaH@Scale project, suggested that charging mobile phone users one Kobo per second on every outgoing phone for healthcare funding would push the country forward in its quest for Universal Health Coverage.