C’River Rep begs constituents for re-election

By Emma Una

CALABAR—ESSIEN Ayi, member representing Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar Municipality, Cross River State in the House of Representa-tives, yesterday, assured members of his constituency of effective representation if elected in 2019.

Ayi, who gave the assurance while unveiling his election campaign office on Calabar Road, said though he was seeking re-election for the fourth time, it was better for him to return to the National Assembly as a known face to get things done and not a green horn who may not be able to find his away in the next four years.

In is words: “I present myself today to all my supporters, constituency groups, faith-based organisations, traditional institutions, and above all to God Almighty.

“I present myself not because I am the best, but because you have confidence in me and I am accessible and I listen to many and attend to them.

“I state categorically that my legislative period has witnessed tremendous contribution in the legislative chambers.

“The issue of Bakassi’s displaced people’s proper resettlement has continued to top my priority and will be properly handled by the next legislative assembly.”