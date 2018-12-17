Court remands man for alleged rape

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano, on Monday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Nura Bala, be remanded in prison for the alleged rape of a 22-year-old woman.

The accused, who resides at Dorayi Quarters Kano, is facing a one-count charge of rape.

READ ALSO: 60m illiterates exist in Nigeria – Education Minister

Bala, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison and adjourned the case until Dec. 27, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, had told the court that one Fatima Salisu of Gwazaye Quarters, Kano, reported the case at Dorayi Babba Police Station on Nov. 8.

Lale said that on Nov. 6, at about 7.30 p.m., the accused deceived the complainant 22-year-old daughter with the pretext of marrying her.

The prosecutor alleged the accused lured the victim to an isolated area at Gwazaye Quarters, Kano, and forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

“Some days after the incident the victim became mentally disabled and she is currently receiving medical treatment at Dorayi Rehabilitation Centre, Kano,’’ he said.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 283 of the Penal Code. (NAN)