Court remands Deji Adeyanju in prison

Mr. Deji Adeyanju was on Friday remanded in prison in Kano Central Prison until February 2019,

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kano after taking his plea said that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear murder charges against the political activist.



Mr Adeyanju was arrested by the police on December 13, and accused him of being an accomplice in a murder case.

Chief Magistrate, Hassan Fagge speaking in court said that he lacked the power to hear the homicide charges brought against Mr Adeyanju by the police, but said the political activist should be remanded in prison until February 6 when a higher court could be available to hear the matter.

Mr Adeyanju’s lawyer, Yusuf Suleiman, speaking on the case said : “This is clearly an attempt to keep him unlawfully in detention,” adding that the matter was concluded nearly 10 years ago and should not have been picked up again by the police, much less taken back to court.

Mr Suleiman said the police in Kano are playing politics with Mr Adeyanju’s fundamental rights in a gruesome assault on the Nigerian Constitution saying “they now charged him for attempted murder which the magistrate said he has no power to hear.

“Now a lower court is hearing a matter that the Kano State High Court had decided long ago,” .