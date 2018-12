A suit filed by former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, against the author of Too Good to Die, Chidi Odinkalu, came up for hearing, yesterday.

Odili is demanding N1 billion as damages and a public apology from Odinkalu on the ground that the contents of the book earned him huge public ridicule and scorn.

At yesterday’s proceedings, parties adopted their arguments.

