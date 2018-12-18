COSON December 18 EGN is illegal, says board of directors

The COSON Board of Directors has declared the Emergency General Meeting of the society, slated for today, December 18, 2018, as illegal.

The board made the declaration in an official statement made available to E-Daily and signed by the board, Efe Omorogbe, Sikiru Agboola, Obi Asika, Dare Fasasi, Joel Ajayi and Audu Maikori.

The statement reads; “This is to advise members of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), music industry stakeholders and the general public that contrary to what is being advertised, the Emergency General Meeting scheduled for December 18, 2018 is illegal and therefore an exercise in futility.

Chief Tony Okoroji and his board of handpicked acolytes do not have the legal authority to convene a COSON EGM, present an agenda for deliberation or execute whatever resolutions are adopted. The current status is thus: Okoroji remains sacked as chairman of the board.

The operating license of the society remains suspended according to the regulator, Nigeria Copyright Commission. Okoroji and his agents are currently facing criminal prosecution by the regulator. Mareva order was issued on 30th November, 2018 on suit number FHC/L/CS/1819/2018, Premier Music Publishing Company Limited, Ivory Music Limited and another vs COSON & Others freezing all COSON accounts (save for staff emoluments). Appeal process is on-going on the ruling of Justice Liman J. at the Federal High Court, Enugu and until the case is determined, Efe Omorogbe maintains his position as the legal chairman of the legal board of COSON.

Right owners should be rest assured that we will not relent in our commitment to the protection of their royalties and the building of a world class process-driven structure for collective management of copyright in music in Nigeria.”