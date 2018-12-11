Corruption denying ordinary Nigerians of social amenities — EFCC

By Innocent Anaba & Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, insisted that Nigerians bear the brunt most when the corrupt steal funds that are earmarked for the provision of public services such as healthcare, infrastructure, education among others.

This came as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Imohimi Edgal, charged officers and men of the Command to extol self discipline and ethical standards as virtues that would help them resist the temptation of being corrupt.

Speaking separately at different events to commemorate this year’s World Anti-corruption Day in Lagos, EFCC’s Director of Operations, Muhammed Abba, who spoke at a road walk against corruption organised by the commission, said: “Indeed, no country is immune to corruption, which is a cancer literally destroying the innards of most countries of the world. Unarguably, corruption is a serious crime that can undermine the socio-economic development of any country in the world.

“When the corrupt steal funds that are earmarked for the provision of public services such as healthcare, infrastructure, education et al, it is you and me, the ordinary citizens who bear the brunt most.”