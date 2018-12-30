Corpses burn as fire razes mortuary in Anambra

Anambra police command has launched an investigation to unravel the cause of the fire that burnt some corpses at the mortuary of the General Hospital in Enugwu -Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government.

The incident occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Police patrol team, led by the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Nimo Police Division, CSP Benjamin Egu on arrival at the scene, contacted fire Service department, which later put out the fire with the help of local volunteers.

“However, the fire caused extensive damage in the building as almost all the corpses at the mortuary were burnt beyond recognition.

“The cause of the fire incident is still unknown but the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed said. (NAN)