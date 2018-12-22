Cleric urges churches to assist less privileged

Pastor Pedro Omontuemhenhem of Foundation of Truth Assembly (FOTA) on Saturday urged churches in Nigeria to strive and reciprocate the gesture of what they receive from people by assisting the less privileged.

Omontuemhenhe, Associate and Lead Pastor, FOTA Headquarters, Surulere, Lagos State, said this during the “Five Loaves and Two Fishes’’ programme organised by the church in Lagos.

Reports have it that no fewer than 3,000 persons that attended the programme, received various gifts and medical care from the church.

The items included bags of rice, clothes for adults and children, cartons of indomie noodles, kegs of groundnut and palm oil, medical care, among others.

Speaking during the distribution of the items which was supervised by officials of the church, Omontuemhenhe said that the gesture was for the needy across the state who were able to attend.

He noted that some churches had cultivated the habit of collecting from people without finding avenues to also show appreciation.

“It pays to give and the best way to reciprocate is to identify those in need and assist them.

“Humanity and compassion are part of the tenets of Christianity. Unfortunately, many have shunned this for self-aggrandisment, ‘’he said.

He said that Christmas period is a period that every God-fearing person should use to show compassion to others who ordinarily could not afford to fend for themselves during the festivity.

“It is disheartening that many churches hardly give back to the public, especially the less-privileged.

“Recently some Nigerian churches and pastors have come under the hammer of the people for taking so much from Nigerians without reciprocating the gesture,’’ he said.

Omontuemhenhe, therefore, urged churches in Nigeria to develop policies that would enable them to give back to the society as part of their humanitarian act.

Prince Ademola Sodiq, a registered Nurse in U.S. and an elder in the community, commended the gesture, saying that it would help save lives.

“I like the medical aspect attached to it. It will help the community in terms of health care. I am a primary health care registered nurse from Chicago.

“The gesture is apt and timely. It will engender more people to come.

“Then the “Project Five Loaves, Two Fishes’’ will be achievable.

“I am happy that this is coming at a time we are supposed to show love and care,’’ he said.