Cleric tasks Nigerians on values

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Senior Pastor of Praise Arena, Jummy Adetoyese-Olagunju, has urged Nigerians to change their attitude and uphold good values in the New Year.

Olagunju, who spoke at the church’s end-of-year Super Praise Carol, in Lekki, Lagos, said: “The problem with Nigeria is beyond the challenge of leadership, but a function of the values that we exhibit as individuals in our homes, schools, work place environment and in governance.

“The root cause of corruption, kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives and properties is greed and selfishness, which is at variance with the values that Christ portrays to the world.”

Olagunju posited further that Nigeria will experience a great and more impactful year ahead “if we change our values and way of life.”

He noted that this year promises greater favour and unlimited supply of God’s blessing, adding that “we can only attract such blessing if we change our ways and imbibe the teachings of Christ.

“Let us make every day in the New Year count for goodness, love and compassion. Forgive upfront; abstain from malice, anger and bitterness. Look for opportunity to be a miracle to someone and be a blessing someone is waiting for and you will not lack any good thing.”