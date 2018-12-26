Christmas Show: Greensprings students Africanize Shakespeare

Just when we thought we had seen it all, the secondary school students at Greensprings School Lekki astonished the audience with their breathtaking performance of the “Africanized’ version of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

The students also performed a memorable Zulu dance to the epic song, Vulindlela by Brenda Fassie. One would have thought they were professional dancers from South Africa.

The show took place at the soon-to-be completed Centre for Performing Arts theatre in the Lekki campus, a venue that will serve as a world-class location for training upcoming music and performing artistes in the near future.

Over 400 attendees, comprising parents, teachers and students couldn’t stop clapping at the end of almost every drama scene, unable to hold back their cheers because of the excellent delivery of this masterpiece. It was a phenomenal display of several months of hard work and preparation on stage, which ended with the much anticipated fireworks!

“I think this epic performance should be re-staged for a fee at Muson centre, Royal Arts Academy or Terra-culture,” said Captain Fred, CEO PGK Studios and parent of Greensprings School student, who witnessed the performance.

Mrs Feyisara Ojugo, Secondary School Principal, Lekki Campus said: “I am very proud of my students for delivering such an amazing performance. They worked super hard and therefore deserve all the accolades.”

The other campuses of Greensprings School in Anthony and Ikoyi also delivered incredible Christmas show stage performances. This consistency across all three campuses is an indication of the high number of talented students in Greensprings School.

Greensprings has always been deliberate towards delivering well-rounded education to its students, with a strong focus on sports, music and performing arts alongside ensuring academic excellence. Over the years, Greensprings has produced superstars like Dayo Okeniyi who featured in the world-acclaimed Hunger Games movie and Jimi Odukoya who played a major role in Nollywood’s Okafor’s Law, amongst other alumni engaged in performing arts around the world.