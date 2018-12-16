CBN commends WAIFEM on capacity building in W/Africa

By Lucky Oji

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has commended West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management, WAIFEM, for its outstanding role in capacity building within the West African sub-region.

The Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate, CBN, Dr. Okwu Nnanna, gave the commendation at the farewell party, organised by WAIFEM staff in honour of the out-going Director General, Prof. Akpan Ekpo, who has served the Institute for over nine years.

According to him, the out-going DG used the culture of strategic planning to sustain the institute and its programmes over the years. This, he said, built confidence in external donors, ranking the institute as one of the best in capacity building within and outside the sub-region.

In his remarks, the in-coming DG, Baba Musa, commended his predecessor for his vision and hard work in moving the Institute to greater heights of recognition globally.

He added: “It gives me great satisfaction to say that the staff of WAIFEM organised this programme in symbolic recognition, respect, appreciation to all the valuable skills and good qualities our amiable boss instilled in us. We thank him for his time and efforts in adding value to the institute since he joined in June 2, 2009. We express our gratitude to him for all his uncommon contribution to the organisation”.

In his response, the out-going DG said: “Education is the fastest way to conquer poverty. But now the education system is not the same like the quality we had in the past. Private schools are springing up everywhere just to make money. So, there is urgent need to improve the standard of education in Nigeria, in order to enhance economic growth and technological advancement”.