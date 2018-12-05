Casinos Aim to start taking Sports Bets

Sports betting is an increasingly growing trend. After a recent U.S supreme court ruling legalizing sports betting within its borders, there is an increasing spur in the number of states joining this upward trend. Though a regulatory framework is yet to be finalized, it is anticipated to be up and running within a year. Yes, if you are worried about the fact that there is no wagering , don’t. Soon, you can bet on your favorite sports matches, right from your online casinos!

Placing Sports Bets the Easy Way

Renowned American casino giants like MGM resorts international and Caesars Entertainment international have reportedly come together to form an alliance which will be responsible for monitoring fraudulent activity and keeps it under check, in this expeditiously growing industry of legalized sports betting in the United States.

This alliance will be called Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association (SWIMA) and will work along the lines of an already existing model of Europe Sports Security Association (ESSA) which works for similar causes. It is predicted that together they will become the global monitoring agency covering various sporting events shortly.

SWIMA’s chief integrity officer is an experienced industry professional and is former New Jersey assistant attorney general and Deputy Director of New Jersey division of gaming enforcement George Rover. The chief officer led, SWIMA’s operations will be from Atlantic City, New Jersey. MGM and Caesars being the active members and founding operators of SWIMA will occupy a position on the Board of Trustees. The American Gaming Association will also be involved in SWIMA’s activities, but there is no specific designation given to them as of now.

The main objectives and goals of SWIMA are apparent and straightforward:

Providing a safe and secure environment for betting customers in the legalized markets of the United States.

Monitoring and protecting the integrity of all the activities related to sports betting and to minimize the fraudulent activity and demands benefitting from unfair practices. Apart from MGM and Caesars, there are many more members willing to join the alliance. Earlier, only Nevada was the most proactive state for legalized single sports wagering. Seven new states: West Virginia, Mississippi, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania along with Nevada have reportedly opened up their market for sport-related betting after the New Jersey Supreme Court struck down the US federal ban on sports betting.

Much before the U.S. Supreme court lifted the federal ban, West Virginia lawmakers had inordinately passed a sports betting legalization bill earlier this year. Mountaineers casino and Racetrack and resort from West Virginia took their first bet in Mid-November this year while Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races and Greenbriar in White Sulphur Springs had already made their first bets in September. West Virginia is already advancing to new gambling offers to keep itself well ahead of the race.

Meanwhile, in Rhode Island, Twin River Casino which is already taking bets after the ruling at its Lincoln location is planning to start betting at its Tiverton location in a couple of days.