Canelo pummels Fielding in 3rd round TKO

On 10:15 am

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez proved too strong for Rocky Fielding as he delivered a third round TKO on Saturday to easily win their WBA super middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden.

The 28-year-old Mexican, a heavy favourite, imposed his will from the opening bell, delivering punishing body shots and knocking down his outmatched British opponent a total of four times.

Alvarez, whose record improves to 51-1-2, sealed the win with a left hook that caused Fielding to take a knee and the referee to end the bout.

In spite of standing taller at 6-foot-1 and enjoying a three-inch reach advantage, Fielding (27-2-0) entered the night as a clear underdog.

Alvarez, whose lone defeat came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather in 2013, showed why as he became a three-division world champion.

He has also by this put himself in line for another headline fight against a more formidable opponent.

“I felt very strong. We did a good job and I feel very happy,” Alvarez said.

“We’ll enjoy this triumph and everything we’ve accomplished in 2018, and then we’ll think about what is coming.”


