Businessman faces N341,000 visa scam charge

A businessman, Micheal Amadi, who police accused of allegedly obtained N341,000 from a man on the pretext of procuring a visa for him, on Thursday appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The police charged Amadi, 34,of fixed address,with fraud.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kingsley Jackson, told the court that the accused, who entered a ‘not guilty plea’, committed the alleged offence on Sept. 7, at 9.22 p.m., at Flat 304, Ikota Housing Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

He said that the accused fraudulently obtained the sum of N340, 000 from the complainant, Mr Oliseh Olisehmexe, under the pretext of processing a visa for him to travel and play football but failed to do so .

Jackson said that the accused knew that the representation he made to the complainant was false, thereby contravening Section 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 314, provides 15 years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of the offence.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. A Famobiwo, admitted Amadi to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Famobiwo adjourned the case until Jan. 18, for mention. (NAN)