Burna Boy, D’banj, others thrill fans at ‘Burna Boy Live’ Concert

Abuja – Afro-fusion sensation, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy pulled a stunning performance at his headline sold-out show alongside D’banj, Wizkid, Davido and 2 baba.

The concert tagged ‘Burna Boy Live’ held at the EkoHotel Convention Centre, Lagos on Wednesday.

The ‘Gbona’ singer performed his hit songs such as ‘On the Low’, ‘Ye’ and ‘Wo Da Mo’ with D’banj who brought his famed harmonica to stage which excited ecstatic fans.

‘Burna Live’ will mark a direct follow-up to the singer’s highly publicised concert at Brixton Academy, O2 Arena in London, which was entirely sold out.

Since the concert was announced early in December, fans had taken to social media to list their expectations and encouraged Burna Boy on what was his first headline Lagos show.

NAN reports that while the event went on, guests shared live updates on Twitter and were full of praises for the energetic performances from Burna Boy and the other A-list acts.

@IamAbdul tweeted, “My favorite part of #Burnalive was when Burna Boy was performing ‘Killin them’ alongside Zlatan.”

@Bissi96 said, “Thank you King Burna. Even though things happened, we are glad you stole our hearts once again.”

@Bhadoosky said, “@Wizkidayo came to support his brother from another mother. His performance with Burna boy was lit!”

@thepamilerin tweeted, “What a way to end an incredible concert. This was the moment everybody waited for.

“President OLUWABURNA gave the command for the ‘national anthem’ and everyone sang their hearts out.” (NAN)