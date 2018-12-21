Buratai visits troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE

Maiduguri – The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has embarked on operational visit of troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, as part of effort to enhance campaign against Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast.



In a statement on Friday in Maiduguri, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka, the Director, Army Public Relations, said that Buratai had on Thursday visited troops of the 27 Task Force Brigade and the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi in Yobe.

Kukasheka said the visit was part of the Chief of Army Staff’s continuous efforts to personally engage and interact with commanders and troops on operational activities.

According to him, some 2,000 Mobile Policemen are currently undergoing training at the school.

Kukasheka added that Buratai accompanied by Principal Staff Officers and Directors was briefed by the Commandant of the school, Brig. Gen. CA Apere, and conducted round the school.

Other officers in attendance included Brig. Gen. AO Oyelede, the Commander, 27 Task Force Brigade, Brig. Gen. AS Ishaq, the Nigeria Police Coordinator Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Superintendent Nicholas Tawani, among others. (NAN)