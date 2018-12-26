Building house for God, dream come true – Araraume

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The governorship candidate for the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume has declared that building a house for God is a dream come true.

Speaking recently during the official dedication and handover of the St. Andrews Catholic Church, Isiebu in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state, single handedly built by him, he said he was inspired by the selfless love shown him by the church during the burial of his mother by allowing her burial in a chapel.

In addition, he stated that the dwindling nature of evangelisation of God’s work in Isiebu and the difficulty faced by aged women in a bid to attend church activites some kilometres away, propelled him to build the church.