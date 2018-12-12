Buhari’s Minister resigns

…Attends FEC valedictory session

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- MINISTER of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, has resigned from the Federal Cabinet.

Jibrin who has been appointed as the new Emir of Nasarawa State attended a valedictory session at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Cladded in his turban attire at the FEC, President Buhari who addressed him as His Highness, appointed him to say the Muslim opening prayer before the commencement of the meeting.

He was declared Emir on Friday, December 7th, following his selection by the Nasarawa Emirate Council and subsequent approval by Governor Tanko Umaru Almakura.

President Buhari has in a tweet by His media aide, Bashir Ahmad, congratulated Jibril on his new appointment.

The tweet read: “President Buhari congratulates the Minister of State for Environment, Hon. I.U Jibril on his selection as the 13th Emir of Nasarawa Emirate.

“He urges him to build on the legacies of his predecessor and promote peace and unity in the emirate.”

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haruna Osegba, had announced that Almakura approved Jubril’s selection “following the meeting of the Nasarawa state traditional council of chiefs where the traditional Council ratified the selections that were done by the various kingmakers.”

He is the fifth minister to resign from Buhari’s cabinet since he assumed office in 2015.

Others that have resigned are Hajiya Amina Mohammed, on 24th February 2017. This followed her appointment at the United Nations as UN Deputy Secretary General.

She served as a minister from 11th November 2015 to 15th December 2016.

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti state also resigned as the minister of Solid Minerals Development on May 30, 2018 to pursue his political ambition.

On September 14, the Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun resigned following the scandal that trailed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate to get into public office.

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, also known as Mama Taraba, resigned from the cabinet and from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Alhassan has hinged her resignation on her disqualification in the screening for the 2019 Taraba state governorship contest by the APC National Working Committee.

She has picked the governorship ticket to contest the 2019 election.