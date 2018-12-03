Buhari’s achievements in Niger Delta listed

The Buhari led administration introduced the New Vision for the Niger-Delta which encompasses robust solutions, targets and initiatives aimed at ensuring that the people of the Niger-Delta benefit maximally from the region’s oil wealth.

President Buhari initiated the take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta State. The University was granted approval in January 2018 by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence undergraduate degree programmes effective 2017/18 session, and commenced academic activities on April 12, 2018.

The Buhari-led administration ensured that all privileges accorded to other Federal universities will be enjoyed by the Nigerian Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta State.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved an increase in the take-off grant allocated to the Maritime University from the N2 billion to N5 billion. Similarly, in November 2017, the President also approved an additional N1 billion to support essential infrastructure works and staff recruitment in the University.

The Buhari led administration flagged off the Ogoni cleanup project in 2017.

President Buhari’s administration has already set aside $170 million USD seed funding for the Ogoni Clean Up, in an Escrow Account established for that purpose. The Escrow Agreement Signing Ceremony took place in April 2018.

The Ogoni cleanup project is being managed by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) of the Ministry of Environment and ever since its commencement, the Buhari-led administration has trained graduates from Ogoni who studied Environmental Sciences in order to enhance their capacity for the remediation work.

The Buhari-led administration also flagged off the Ogoni Health Outreach Programme and about 5,815 patients were attended to and 65 surgical cases treated.

The Buhari-led administration approved an additional N35 billion for the 2016 budget of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to ensure the rehabilitation and sustainable re-integration of ex-agitators of the Niger-Delta region.

PMB’s administration also ensured that indigenes of the region are placed on full academic scholarship so that they can have access to quality education with monthly stipends.

Under PMB’s administration, approvals for the establishment of Modular Refineries across the nine States of the Niger-Delta and a total of 38 licenses have been issued, covering high-scale refineries of 50,000 to 250,000 barrels per day.

About 10 of the modular refineries have secured their permit to construct and two of these 10 refineries are already under construction, and will be completed by the end of 2018 under the Buhari-led administration.

The Buhari-led administration has ensured the resumption of construction work on abandoned projects awarded to different contractors across the Niger-Delta since 2006, including the all-important East-West Road.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration set up the Presidential Initiative to Boost Agriculture and Industry in the 9 states of the Niger-Delta and Enugu an initiative to revamp moribound industries in the region and to also inject new life into the agricultural sector.

The Buhari-led administration has completed 6 Cassava Processing Plants in Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Ondo, Cross River and Imo states.

Under the President Buhari administration, more than 700 youths and women have acquired skills in different areas of business, trade and craft.

130 youths in the Niger Delta were trained on Poultry, Aquaculture, crop production and were given N1 million naira each by the Buhari-led administration.

In the Niger-Delta region 214 women who specialize in Poultry and Snail Production were given between N350,000 to N500,00 Each by the Buhari-led administration.

198 women and youths in the Niger-Delta region were trained on ICT & business hub, poultry & fish production under PMB’s administration.

60 youths from the Niger-Delta region were also trained on assemblage and repair of phones under President Buhari’s administration.

Under PMB’s administration, no fewer than 275 youths in the Niger-Delta region have benefitted from the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and its joint venture agro skills acquisition through the Green Rivers Project Scheme.

Under the Buhari-led administration, the Presidential Amnesty Programme engaged ex-militants and youths from the impacted communities in formal education, vocational skills acquisition and empowerment schemes.

Under the President Buhari’s administration, the N120billion Bonny-Bodo road project was flagged-off by the Vice President, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo.

The Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo paid a visit to the Niger Delta region, where he met with their elders and engaged them in discussions that restored peace to the region.

Under President Buhari’s Administration, the abandoned AKK pipeline that will enable delivery of gas from the south into the north and open up gas delivery to homes was repaired and restored.

PMB’s Administration was able to work with the Niger-Delta leaders hence, the PANDEF group was set up which makes it easy to have a body that could engage the federal government.

The Buhari-led administration came up with the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Programme which was aimed at addressing the exit of gas flaring in the Niger Delta region.

President Buhari’s Administration has put up a framework for community-based participation in the protection of oil and gas pipelines, and oil and gas assets in the Niger Delta region.