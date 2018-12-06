Buhari’ll rather lose than rig 2019 election – Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, has said that the president would rather prefer to lose than rig the 2019 election.

I was surprised that Buhari’s party members wanted to bring his govt down – Akpabio

Mr. Adesina, who gave the statement while appearing on a programme on Arise TV, corroborated President Buhari’s stand to the citizens and the international community that the 2019 elections will be free and fair.

Adesina ensured that his principal would rather lose fairly than to rig the 2019 elections.

According to him, the citizens of the country have shown faith in what the president is doing and hope that the administration of Buhari will take Nigeria to the place the country deserves.

Mr. Adesina who said he was surprised to hear that some people may have entertained the idea that the president will attempt to rig the presidential elections, however said that he finds the idea offensive.

The presidential spokesman however said that if anybody was going to try to rig the elections, then it would certainly not going to be the president.

He however assured that the president would do everything possible to ensure a free and fair election.

He said Nigerians should jettison the idea of a possible rigged presidential election.

During a previously chat with Legit.ng, the presidential spokesman also commented on the Buhari’s ‘Next Level document’, saying its main aim is to deepen the development presently taking place in the country.

“It is based on the consolidation and progress of what has already been done and what is to be done in the future. The development will continue and will give its fruits soon.”

Femi Adesina stressed, during the interview, that “if Buhari is re-elected such focal areas as economy, security and infrastructure will receive the attention and funding.”

He also said that those Nigerians who would vote for Buhari will not be disappointed.

“As for the comments of the president himself, Muhammadu Buhari said that the general election in 2019 would usher another clime of unity, peace and maturity. He also added that the political consciousness in the country has increased, as can be seen in the increased number of political parties that were registered.”